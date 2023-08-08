Municipal Council of Sovicille Approves Changes in Balance Sheet and Three-Year Public Works Plan

Sovicille Municipal Council Approves Significant Financial and Development Measures

The municipal council of Sovicillea recently approved several noteworthy measures aimed at improving the town’s finances and promoting development. These decisions include changes in the balance sheet, verification of the persistence of balances, and modifications in the three-year plan for public works.

One of the major changes to the balance sheet involves the acceptance of the free transfer of a parcel of land in the center of Sovicille for the construction of a fuel station on Via Mazzini. This strategic location will not only cater to the fuel needs of the local residents but also contribute to the town’s economic growth.

Furthermore, the council has redefined the price of transformation into the right of property for areas sold by the Municipality over time. The intention behind this move is to encourage the construction of cheap and popular housing, providing affordable housing options for the townspeople.

In terms of budget amendments, the municipal council has made several crucial decisions. The council accepted a contribution of 650 thousand euros for the second stage of the works at the Rosia school gymnasium. This funding will greatly contribute to the improvement and expansion of the school’s facilities, providing students with better opportunities for physical activities and sports.

Additionally, the council decided to allocate the 2022 administration surplus for urgent extraordinary maintenance works. These works include improving the soccer ball fields in the area, completing the ongoing projects in the town hall and in the hamlet of Torri, and making necessary interventions on the centralized kitchen. This proactive approach ensures that these crucial facilities are well-maintained and meet the needs of the community.

Moreover, the administration has taken steps to address the lack of subsidies from the state for the rent subsidy this year. They have set aside funds from the budget to create a dedicated fund for this purpose. This demonstrates the council’s commitment to supporting its residents and meeting their housing needs even in the absence of external assistance.

The municipal council also made amendments to the Three-Year Program of Public Works, which now includes the installation of a photovoltaic system on the roof of the Rosia middle school. This sustainable measure will not only reduce the school’s energy costs but also contribute to the town’s efforts in tackling climate change and promoting clean energy usage.

In addition to these notable achievements, the approved resolutions have certified the budget’s balanced condition and ensured its persistence. The council’s prudent financial management and responsible decision-making have fostered stability within the town’s finances.

Overall, the municipal council of Sovicillea has taken significant steps towards improving the town’s prosperity and development. These measures will undoubtedly contribute to the town’s economic growth, enhance its infrastructure, and improve the quality of life for its residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

