Concession in use (non-exclusive) for five years starting from 2023 in exchange for improvements that will complete the overall restyling of the Cavatigozzi gym, already the subject of an expensive intervention on the flooring by the Municipality last year. This is what the agreement that is about to be signed between the local body that owns the facility and Juvi Cremona Basket Asd provides for the facility in via Milano which hosts various activities in addition to basketball, such as karate, volleyball, gymnastics for adults, in addition to school use.

Annual fee of 5 thousand euros, in exchange for a series of works that the company undertakes to carry out at its own expense: new renovation of the gym lighting system, ancillary rooms and external lighting linked to the gym with light bulbs and LED fixtures, which compared to the current guarantee considerable energy savings; creation of a video surveillance system or positioning of movement lights for the safety of the sports facility; complete interior painting of all rooms.

Furthermore, if the works are completed by 30 June 2024, the sports club will be able to take advantage of a further 5 years of concession.

Satisfaction is expressed by the councilor for Sport Luca Zanacchi: “With new lighting, painting and video surveillance system, the Cava gym will become even more functional not only for the Juvi club, which we thank, but also for all the other realities that use it , therefore an intervention for a common good”.

The advantages on energy saving will not only be obtained thanks to the LED system (over 100 lamps to be replaced), but also through a further investment that the Municipality is about to make, the replacement of the old thermal power station, one of the most energy-intensive of the systems citizens, with a new conception. gb





