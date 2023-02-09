It started with Nintendo Entertainment System games and then we moved on to the SNES and then some Nintendo 64 games started joining the lineup for those who had the Nintendo Switch Online and its expansion pack upgrades, so there’s been speculation as to whether another library of classic consoles is next . As it turns out, we’re actually getting the game from two platforms, and they’re both handhelds.

Because Game Boy games are now part of a regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription, and Game Boy Advance games can be enjoyed if you have the Nintendo Switch Online+ expansion pack. Both libraries will continue to grow as usual over time, but these are the Game Boy games currently available:

Alone in the Dark: A New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

gargoyle quest

Kirby’s Dreamland

Super Mario Land 2: 6 Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Metroid II: Return of Samus

wario land 3

We also know that these titles will be the first ones added later:

Kirby Tilt ‘n’ Roll

The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Ages

The Legend of Zelda: The Oracle of Seasons

Pokémon: The Trading Card Game

These can all be played with regular Game Boy filters or what looks like a Game Boy Pocket and Game Boy Color filter.

As far as the Game Boy Advance games included in the Nintendo Switch Online+ expansion pack are concerned, these are the games that were available from the start:

Kuru Kuru Kurulin

Mario Kart: Super Speedway

Mario & Luigi: A Superstar Saga

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: Mini Caps

WarioWare， Inc.：Mega Microgames！

Then these will come later:

Fire Emblem

F-Zero: Max Speed

golden sun

Kirby and the Magic Mirror

Metroid Fusion

What do you think of the options so far, and which games are still missing?