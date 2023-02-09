Original title: Ding Sheng directed the suspenseful comedy “There is nothing that can’t be solved with a meal of hot pot”. Yang Mi and Yu Qian co-starred for the first time

Sohu Entertainment News Today, the suspense comedy “Nothing Can’t Be Solved by a Hot Pot” directed by director Ding Sheng officially announced its start-up. The powerful combination starring Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu, Yu Ailei, and Li Jiuxiao also appeared on the public for the first time. before.

Hot boot!Please look forward to the suspenseful comedy full of Sichuan flavor

On February 8, the suspenseful comedy “There is nothing a hot pot can’t solve” was officially launched. Director Ding Sheng and leading stars Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu, Yu Ailei and Li Jiuxiao attended the opening ceremony.

Director Ding Sheng has previously become a well-known tough guy director in the Chinese film industry with his strong-paced works such as “Tough Guy”, “Rescue Mr. Me” and “Police Story 2013”. Comedy accomplishments. This time, he wants to control a “spicy comedy” full of suspense and high energy. People can’t help but wonder what kind of suspenseful masterpiece he can create.

The combination of Yang Mi and Yu Qian is eye-catching. This time the two collaborated on the big screen for the first time, what kind of sparks they can collide with is infinitely curious; ·Stupid Kid, Above the Cliff, and Eight Hundred have become representatives of the acting school that left the deepest impression on the audience.

Suspense strikes!The hidden mystery of the pyrotechnic world is full of high energy

Today, with the start of the film, the first concept poster was officially exposed: a steaming hot pot is placed on the stage, which looks full of fireworks, but the surrounding dishes are quite unusual; four hands stretched out behind the curtain, Represents the four protagonists in the story, each of them holds different styles of chopsticks in their hands, which seems to be a hidden secret; the four seem to be sharing hot pot, but a hand spread on the ground implies that this is not normal Once the curtain rises, the truth will be revealed to the world.

“There is nothing that can’t be solved by a hot pot” tells a story where there are plans in the game, there are games in the game, and people’s calculations are not as good as the sky: Four people who don’t know each other share the spoils in the backstage warehouse of the theater, but they are accidentally involved in a crime. In the murder case, a hot hot pot rolled with endless suspense, and greed and deceit triggered a series of reversals. Finally, the special identities of the four gradually surfaced, and the mysterious truth is also coming out…

The suspenseful comedy "There is nothing a hot pot can't solve" starts today. The film is produced by Dongfang Meizhi (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Baina Qiancheng Film and Television Co., Ltd. Produced by Jing Entertainment Co., Ltd., Beijing Tangde International Film Culture Co., Ltd., and Wuxi Jiabainian Film Co., Ltd., Wusheng Wu is the chief producer, Xiaonan Xiu, Sheng Ding, and Hang Wang are the screenwriters, Sheng Ding is the director, Yang Mi, Yu Qian, Tian Yu, Yu Ailei and Li Jiuxiao lead the leading roles, so stay tuned!

