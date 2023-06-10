Manchester City’s 35 key passes against Inter Milan are the key to this season’s Champions League.

Original title: Manchester City’s 35 key passes against Inter Milan are the key to ranking first in the Champions League this season

At 3 o’clock in the morning on June 11th, Beijing time, the Champions League final kicked off, Manchester City vs. Inter Milan. Fans and the media are paying attention to Manchester City stars such as Harland, De Bruyne, and Gundogan. From my personal point of view, Glarish is the key to whether Manchester City can win the Triple Crown.

According to statistics from “WhoScored”, Manchester City’s main left winger Glarish has gradually improved under Guardiola’s tactics this season. He is a major contributor to Manchester City’s winning the Premier League + FA Cup and advancing to the Champions League final. In this season’s Champions League,Grealish has delivered 35 key passes, at least 12 more than any other playernot only ranked first, but also far ahead.

Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, the “Harding” combination of Haaland and De Bruyne will be taken care of by Inter Milan players. Manchester City needs to put pressure on Inter Milan from the beginning, and take advantage of the rich bench reserves and Inter Milan’s veteran lineup. Most of the shortcomings. Glarish’s possession of the ball and sharp breakthrough will share the offensive pressure of Manchester City’s central players, and at the same time help the team get more set kicks in the frontcourt. Glarish has strong confrontation ability and outstanding dribbling. This will become a breakthrough for Manchester City. The key to Inter Milan’s iron barrel formation.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: