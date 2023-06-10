Agents arrested: Pisani meets the commissioner of Verona – Veneto

news-txt”>

The new police chief, Vittorio Pisani, this morning visited the Verona police headquarters, involved in the investigation into alleged violence, which resulted in the arrest of an inspector and four agents from the Flying Department, with 17 other policemen under investigation.

Pisani met the commissioner Roberto Massucci, accompanied by the provincial leaders of the other police forces and the mayor of Verona, Damiano Tommasi, and also spoke with the leaders of the flying squad, which conducted the investigation on the colleagues of the Volunteers. Later he also had a meeting with union representatives. (HANDLE).