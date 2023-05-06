Murgia, ‘I have stage four cancer, I have months left’ – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 MAY – “The metastases are already in the lungs, bones, brain”. “There is no turning back from the fourth stage”. Thus the writer Michela Murgia, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, reveals that she has advanced stage renal cell carcinoma. Murgia had already had cancer “in one lung” years ago, but she “was a very early stage”. “This time the cancer had started from the kidney. But due to Covid I had neglected the checks – she says – I am being treated with biopharmaceutical-based immunotherapy.



It does not attack the disease; stimulates the response of the immune system. The goal is not to eradicate evil, it’s late, but to gain time. Months, maybe many.”



“Cancer isn’t something I have; it’s something I am,” says Murgia, arguing that he doesn’t want to use a “war record.” “Cancer is an accomplice to my complexity, not an enemy to be destroyed – she says – I can’t and I don’t want to wage war on my body, on myself. Cancer is one of the prices you can pay to be special. I would never call it the cursed or the alien”. Defining it like this “would be like feeling possessed by a demon”. “Better to accept that what is happening to me is part of me – she says – War presupposes losers and winners; I already know the end of the story, but I don’t feel like a loser. The real war is the one in Ukraine.



I can’t have Putin and Zelensky inside me.”



“It doesn’t matter if I won’t have much time left: the important thing for me now is not to die a fascist”, declares the writer who defines herself as a leftist. She is not afraid of death, “I only hope to die when Giorgia Meloni is no longer prime minister”, “because hers is a fascist government”, she accuses.



“I’m fifty years old, but I’ve lived ten lives. I also wanted to go to Korea – says Murgia – Maybe I’ll go there when they scatter my ashes in the ocean, in Busan”.



She doesn’t feel alone. “I have ten people. My queer family.”



“I bought a house with ten beds where we could all stay together – he says – I did everything I wanted. And now I’m getting married”.



She will marry “a man, but it could have been a woman”. “The state will eventually want a legal name that makes the decisions, but I’m not getting married just to allow one person to decide for me,” she points out. “I can bear a lot of pain, but not from not being present to myself. Those who love me know what they have to do. I’ve always been close to the radicals, to Marco Cappato”.



The writer states that she has “four children”, “they are children of the soul. The oldest is 35 years old, the youngest is twenty”. “It is nonsense to say that there is only one mother, motherhood has many forms”. (HANDLE).

