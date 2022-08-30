The ex-girlfriend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and Canadian singer Grimes fired on Mark Zuckerberg, founder of social media giant Meta (formerly Facebook, Facebook), on the 26th. He criticized Zuckerberg for his inability to build the metaverse, and pointed out that just by looking at the quality of Zuckerberg’s virtual avatar’s picture, it can show how unqualified he is.

according toAs previously reported by the dynamic zone, Meta (formerly Facebook)When founder Mark Zuckerberg was promoting the Metaverse project Horizon Worlds on the 16th, he posted a photo of his virtual avatar (Avatar) with the Eiffel Tower in Paris on his personal Facebook and press releases. As a result, netizens laughed at the painting. Quality is very outdated.

Interestingly, Grimes, the ex-girlfriend of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, and Canadian singer Grimes also took aim at Zuckerberg on Twitter on the 26th.She shared the news of Zuckerberg’s appearance on Joe Rogan, a well-known Podcast host, as well as Zuckerberg’s virtual stand-in photo, and said：

If Zuckerberg were to “oversee the metaverse,” it would be dead, and people who care about art and culture are building other things. In addition, this (referring toZuckerbergvirtual avatar) is bad art. The quality of this image alone shows how unqualified he is at constructing an alternate reality, and virtually every indie game looks better than that.

If zuck "oversees the Metaverse" it is dead and people who care about art and culture are building something else. also this is bad art The quality of this image alone speaks to how wildly under qualified he is to build alternate reality, literally every indie game looks better

GrimesWhen replying to a netizen’s message, he added more criticism:

Aesthetics aside, Meta has proven beyond doubt that they are morally incapable of running something so powerful, nor should they have the power they have now.

aesthetics aside , they have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt they are not ethically capable of running smthn so powerful and shud not have the power they have now

“NFT evening” reported that althoughGrimesrightZuckerbergBig bashing, but overall, she’s a big fan of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In March 2021, she sold her collection of NFT artwork and music called “WarNymph” on the platform of her choice Nifty Gateway for a total sale price of $6 million. At the time, she also described herself as the “Queen of Cryptocurrencies.”

