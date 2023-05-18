‘Myocarditis in newborns caused by viruses is increasing in GB’ – Sanità

news-txt”>

An abnormal increase in cases of myocarditis in newborns and infants following enterovirus infection was recorded in Wales (in the United Kingdom) between June 2022 and March 2023: this is reported by the World Health Organization (WHO). The cases were reported last April by the UK’s National IHR Focal Point, a national center responsible for communications with the WHO.

Between June 2022 and March 2023, a total of 15 newborns and infants, aged 28 days or less, developed neonatal sepsis in two regions of the UK: South Wales (10 cases) and South West England (five cases). Eight cases were treated in intensive care and one child died before transfer to intensive care. In all cases, the babies showed signs of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart characterized by palpitations, breathing difficulties, caused by viral infections or autoimmune diseases.

Enteroviruses can cause a variety of infectious diseases and are responsible for annual epidemics. They usually give mild symptoms (usually fever and cold), but they can affect newborns in different ways, often more severely.

The British center reported an increase in the number and severity of enterovirus infections (of the coxsackievirus subtype) in infants aged less than one month, resulting in increased illness and mortality.

As there is no specific antiviral therapy available, treatment focuses on preventing complications, WHO recommends. In the absence of a vaccine, the control measures during outbreaks are classic hygiene measures, including frequent hand washing and disinfection of dirty clothes and surfaces. In some situations, it may be advisable to close day care centers and schools to reduce the intensity of transmission.