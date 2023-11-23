“Mysterious” pneumonia in children in China, what do we know? Symptoms, similarities with Covid and possible causes

In Chinese there is a wave of «undiagnosed pneumonia» or, as many define them, «mysterious pneumonias». The disease has been affecting especially children in the north of the country since mid-October. And we certainly don’t know anything. The lack of reliable elements is worrying, so much so that theWorld Health Organization (WHO) asked the Chinese health authorities for more information, while the posts entrusted to X (formerly Twitter) speak of crowded hospitals, such as the pediatric one in Beijing and those in the province of Liaoning.

Pneumonia in children in China, symptoms of the new disease: high fever and traces in the lungs (but without cough)

The risk is that this general uncertainty leaves room for fear and evokes memories of the “mysterious pneumonias” that at the end of 2019 announced what was recognized some time later as the second pandemic of the century.

