Naples, De Laurentiis: 'Sell Osimhen? Never. With Spalletti I would like to open a cycle'

De Laurentiis: “Spalletti is staying, I would like to open a cycle with him”

Again in the chat with Bruno Vespa, the blue president also spoke of Luciano Spalletti: “He’s a legend I’ve been chasing for at least ten years. I finally brought him to Naples after the Covid crisis and I hope to start a cycle with him, because he’s a great leader. I exercised the contract renewal clause, now it’s up to him to have the say. Is it just for the contract? No. Naples was born from a siren, Partenope, it makes you fall in love. Luciano said he fell in love, here he has become a hero and it is right that he enjoys it “

