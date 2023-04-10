Tourism has now restarted after the horror seasons due to the pandemic. Not only has it restarted but this year a boom in tourists is expected throughout. But which are the most popular locations?

Preply, the famous platform for learning foreign languages, has drawn up a very interesting report from which a ranking with some surprises emerges: analyzing the online data, it has taken into consideration not so much the number of reviews obtained by each city, but the percentage of positive ones, to understand the popularity rating of each place. And in the absolute top ten of the most popular cities there is also one from Puglia.