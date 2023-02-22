FRANKFURT (Germany) – He didn’t think about it for a moment, Victor Osimhento go and console his teammate Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Immediately after the Georgian’s missed penalty kick, when the result in Frankfurt was 0-0, the Nigerian immediately went to cheer up his attacking partner, behaving like a true team leader.

Osimhen and the gesture with Kvaratskhelia

He approached him, whispering something in his ear and then lifting his head with his hand, inviting him to stay focused and in the game. He set the example, and he didn’t do it just with words: Osimhen also gave Napoli the lead 6 minutes later, making the provisional goal 1-0 in favor of Luciano Spalletti’s team. In short, a driving force from all points of view.