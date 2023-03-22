Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

At the ribbon cutting of the renovated McFIT fitness center sportsmen, speakers, singers and actors. Clement Russo“Decibel” Daniele Bellini, Clementine and the actor Carmine Recano were the VIP guests who attended the inauguration of the Largo Torraca gym last night.

The Russian Olympic champion was given the fitness part with a masterclass together with subscribers as part of the “Train like a Champion” project. In the reception area, on the other hand, entertainment was provided by Bellini’s DJ set, flanked by the rapper Clementine who performed alongside her. Another guest of honor is Recano, one of the protagonists of the fiction “Mare Fuori”.

But the institutional presence was not lacking in the evening with the president of the production activities commission of the Naples city council, Luigi Carbone. During the party, the activities of the members did not stop, on the contrary, workout groups were organized for the occasion led by the trainers of the McFIT Napoli team, a buffet of “healthy” desserts and a tasting of Weider products.

The new face of the gym sees a functional area for bodyweight training and group workouts, increasing the space in the weight room and adding other machines such as chest presses, sissy squats, new racks and new dumbbells, as well as another ten treadmills in the cardio area, to the complete restyling of the training room. “The works were carried out without closing the facility even for a day and for this we want to thank our subscribers for the patience with which they have endured some discomfort in recent weeks – he explains Luca Torresandirector of marketing and communications of RSG Group – The spaces have been reorganized and optimized to offer an even more pleasant training experience because our goal is to improve more and more».

«Training must be central to our lives, as well as well-being which is its natural consequence – says Russo – Important results cannot be achieved without constant commitment at 360 degrees. And doing it while having fun is fundamental for me. This is why the “Train Like a Champion” Tour was born, which I take around all the Italian McFIT gyms ».

