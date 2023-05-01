Naples, Sal Da Vinci’s son robbed in the center: “I risked my life, they pointed three guns to my head”

“I’m the victim of a brutal robbery.” Francesco Da Vinci, son of the singer Sal Da Vinci and also a musician, was robbed in Naples on Saturday night, as he left a pizzeria in via Foria where he had gone with a friend. On social media he tells in detail what happened, underlining the dangerousness of the situation he found himself in despite him. «At 00:20 last night, I was outside a well-known restaurant in Naples with a friend and after dinner we had just sat in the car to go back», he writes in the long post, «a black scooter arrives, without license plates , with three individuals wearing balaclavas and full-face helmets, bang their guns against the windows, we get out of the car and point exactly three guns at my head, even putting the shot in the chamber». Loot from the robbery: Bulgari Carbon Gold watch and 400 euros in cash. “I risked my life, the brutality of all that happened in front of so many people present there”, he comments bitterly, “unfortunately we have to live with certain people who continue to destroy this city”. At that moment, Francesco Da Vinci – born Francesco Sorrentino – was on the phone with his wife: «he was waiting for me with my two little ones at home and unfortunately he witnessed this awful mishap by telephone». In the following hours, the singer then thanked the many fans who showed him affection and closeness: «I will answer you, I am still very shaken and I need a few days to recover. This is not Naples, Naples is my city and I will defend it to the death».

