Naples, summit with the Prefect: no cars on Wednesday and Thursday

Summit in progress between the Neapolitan mayor Manfredi, De Laurentiis and the prefects of the two cities involved

A meeting is underway in the prefecture in Naples to consider public order in the city in the coming days in view of the Scudetto. At the table the prefect Claudio Palomba, the commissioner Alessandro Giuliano, the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis and in video connection the prefect of Udine Massimo Marchesiello. At the moment, there would be no travel request for Udinese-Naples scheduled for Thursday at 20.45. Traffic blocks are being studied in the historic center for Wednesday and Thursday as well as the best way to get the team back to the airport.

Big screen

Meanwhile, Napoli had a maximum availability from Dazn to broadcast the Napoli-Udinese match on Maradona’s giant screens. Obviously it will take the ok of public order and in any case there is also the possibility that the Scudetto will arrive on Wednesday to consider.

May 2, 2023

