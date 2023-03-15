The letter from the Director General Asl

The tension between the two fans is very strong and there are over 600 German fans in the city who circulated united in a huge group this morning. The general manager of ASL Napoli1 Cyrus Verdoliva he therefore sent a letter to the managers of 118 and of the Mare, Pellegrini and San Paolo hospitals, as well as for information to the president of the De Luca Region, the mayor of Naples Manfredi, the police headquarters and the prefecture. The letter underlines that “mass media and social media” speak of “potential clashes that could occur between the fans of the two teams, taking into account the massive presence of Eintracht Frankfurt fans who are walking through the streets of the historic center in an unauthorized procession“. The ASL, in consideration of the tension and the fact that German fans will not be able to enter the stadium, has given instructions to the director of 118 to strengthen “the usual organization consequential to the emergency-urgency plan for sporting events at the Maradona, integrating every possible human resource and means“. The 118 is also asked that the extra forces in the field “sfloor near the Maradona stadium and in the historic center of the city“. The letter asks the directors of the emergency rooms of the Ospedale del Mare, Pellegrini and San Paolo “to alert the emergency room by integrating the staff and arranging any useful additional organizational provisions necessary to guarantee emergency health services in the event of a possible extraordinary number of patient accesses“.