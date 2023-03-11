Il Tar accepted the precautionary request of the‘Concord Francoforte and for this reason the ban on the sale of coupons to residents of Germany is suspended. The fans of the German club, therefore, can be a Napoli for the return match of the round of 16 of Champions. The Tar, therefore, “Accepts the precautionary request and, as a result, suspends the contested measures in the part in which, in relation to the match scheduled for 15 March 2023 between Naples and Eintracht Franfurt, a ban on the sale of coupons to residents of Germany has been ordered for all sectors of the stadium, with the clarifications of which it partly motivates and therefore with the preservation of the subsequent provisions of the Administration. The council chamber of 4 April 2023 is set for the collegiate discussion. This decree will be implemented by the Administration and is filed with the secretariat of the Court which will provide communications to the parties”.

According to the Campania Regional Administrative Court, in the ban on the sale of tickets issued by the prefecture of Naples, the “danger to public safety remains only generically envisaged” and the measure adopted is considered “not proportionate” because there is “the possibility of containing the feared risk with measures alternative and less invasive”. Basically, according to the judge, “a generalized ban is imposed on all German citizens (more than eighty million people), without even considering the possibility of concentrating the injunction on more immediate and identified sources of danger”.

The Campania Regional Administrative Court also underlines that the elements underlying the denial were not adequately motivated: the incidents that occurred during the first leg match were “promptly identified and blocked with the timely intervention of the police and the identification of responsible” and “obviously the question of the Atalanta fans is completely irrelevant, which would have been present in Frankfurt and twinned with the German team and which it is feared could also intervene in Naples”.