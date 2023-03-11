10
MILANO – The surprise failure of Silicon Valley Bank (Svb) shook the financial markets yesterday, dragging down the credit sector worldwide. Here are the main points of the story.
What is Silicon Valley Bank
SVB is the sixteenth largest US bank with $209 billion in assets and $175.4 billion in deposits. Founded in 1983 by Bill Biggerstaff e Robert Medarishad opened its first office in Santa Clara, California.
