Napoli, the plan for Milan: Osimhen returns, three doubts for Spalletti and the replacements of Kim and Anguissa | First page

Desire for redemption. Napoli is ready to get back up after two setbacks in the last two matches against Milan. First the clear 4-0 in the championship, then the narrow knockout at San Siro. That 1-0 can obviously be reversed, at Maradona it will be another challenge, with the push of the Neapolitan public, with the desire to continue a season that is proving to be spectacular with a smile and determination. In fact, the third championship is approaching and the historic result in the Champions League has already been achieved, given that the blue club had never reached the quarterfinals. The semifinal is tempting, it’s within reach and Spalletti showed all the energy, the will to go all the way, telling of no risk, “the only risk is infinite happiness”.

LEVEL ABSENCES AND RETURNS – There is a lot of happiness among the Napoli fans who find Victor Osimhen again, great absentee from the match at San Siro and at Milan he has never scored in 2 matches in the last three years. At the same time, however, two very titular players will be missing, Kim and Anguissa. Both disqualified. Just as Simeone will be out, dealing with the injury he received in Lecce on 7 April.

SO IN THE FIELD – Few doubts and many certainties for Luciano Spalletti. Among the last there is Meret, who will be the starting goalkeeper as always. 4-man defense which sees the first ballot, the one on the left. Mario Rui he is ahead of Olivera despite the not very happy performance five days ago. John Jesus will take Kim’s place alongside a Rahman and captain Di Lorenzo will once again fight on the right with Leao. Midfield with Lobotka in the control room, Zielinski left midfielder and in place of the suspended Anguissa he’s ready to play from 1′ Ndombele favorite over Elmas. I’m back Osimhen to lead the trident with Kvaratskhelia to the left, while the last duel concerns Politano/Lozano. The former Roma and Inter showed more danger at the San Siro and revs his engines to find space.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Takes; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Ndombele, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia. All. Spalletti.