Home Health «Nec», the online medical magazine that combines health and food is born
Health

«Nec», the online medical magazine that combines health and food is born

by admin
«Nec», the online medical magazine that combines health and food is born

ServiceScientific publishing

The scientific periodical, directed by Antonio Gasbarrini, aims to be a reference point for the nutrition and biodiversity sector

It is called Nec, in the sense of «Nutrimentum et Curae», the newly created scientific journal that embraces the complete panorama of nutrition and aims beyond the circle of professionals with a communication in the name of scientific validation. It is an operation that aggregates present and future research and innovation work, with nutrition at the center as a tool for treatment and psychophysical well-being. The ambition is to become a reference point for the nutrition and biodiversity food sector made in Italy, and beyond.

Directed by Antonio Gasbarrini, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University, Foundation Policlinico Universitario Gemelli Irccs of Rome, it is an online medical review that will be indexed on PubMed and reviewed by the main search engines, following the rules of independent scientific communication evaluated between even. The goal is to create a communication tool for the horizontal macro-area of ​​nutrition: “Our country – explains Gasbarrini – is an international excellence for its extraordinary agricultural products and for the great quality of our culinary culture in a healthy lifestyle,” Nutrimentum et Curae “of the person”. The interdisciplinary comparison and the improvement of knowledge on all aspects related to nutrition, well-being and the environment at 360 degrees are inspired by the basic philosophy of “one-health“.

See also  Health hub at the Udine fair for refugees from Ukraine

You may also like

Migraine, female disease: how and where to be...

Perfect body, torture of divas: on social media...

How much are genomic tests used? Cittadinanzattiva asks...

what is it, symptoms, how to diagnose

The bronchiolitis epidemic that alarms France

Influence 2022, when there will be a peak...

This type of beer can help prevent Alzheimer’s:...

Trekking at high altitudes damages spermatozoa. But in...

“Complete diagnostic therapeutic assistance path”

Fitness diet, the ten allied foods for athletes

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy