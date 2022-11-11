Listen to the audio version of the article

It is called Nec, in the sense of «Nutrimentum et Curae», the newly created scientific journal that embraces the complete panorama of nutrition and aims beyond the circle of professionals with a communication in the name of scientific validation. It is an operation that aggregates present and future research and innovation work, with nutrition at the center as a tool for treatment and psychophysical well-being. The ambition is to become a reference point for the nutrition and biodiversity food sector made in Italy, and beyond.

Directed by Antonio Gasbarrini, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University, Foundation Policlinico Universitario Gemelli Irccs of Rome, it is an online medical review that will be indexed on PubMed and reviewed by the main search engines, following the rules of independent scientific communication evaluated between even. The goal is to create a communication tool for the horizontal macro-area of ​​nutrition: “Our country – explains Gasbarrini – is an international excellence for its extraordinary agricultural products and for the great quality of our culinary culture in a healthy lifestyle,” Nutrimentum et Curae “of the person”. The interdisciplinary comparison and the improvement of knowledge on all aspects related to nutrition, well-being and the environment at 360 degrees are inspired by the basic philosophy of “one-health“.