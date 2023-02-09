To date, the banana is one of the most common and most cultivated fruits in the world, there is no adult or child who does not know it. The banana plant is quite ancient and comes from Southeast Asia.

The first traces of this fruit were found in Papua New Guinea, dated approximately 9,000 years ago and only later was the plant cultivated in China, Malaysia and the Philippines, reaching as far as Africa. The first bunch of bananas arrived in South America not before 1500 thanks to the Portuguese colonists, then reappearing towards Europe upon returning from the newly discovered New Continent.

Never Eat Bananas Before Going To Sleep: Here’s Why

To avoid running into stomach discomfort during the night, the advice is to consume the banana at least three hours before going to sleep. In fact, the stomach, to assimilate this fruit, needs a period of time ranging from 2 to 3 hours of digestion. According to some popular sayings, bananas should never be eaten in the evening, especially after dinner. To advise against eating banana in the evening or after dinner would be the many nutrients present inside it.

In particular, the high sugar content contained in the banana. In other words the many nutrients and high sugar content would make the banana firmly heavy and difficult for the stomach to digest. To all this we must add that the banana is one of the fruits richest in calories. 100 grams, in fact, contain 94 calories.

If we believe that 75% of the banana is made up of water, we get that the remaining 25% includes all the nutrients. This is why banana is one of the fruits that satisfies the most. Banana is a fruit that doesn’t make you fat. In order not to run into problems by eating it in the evening, it must be eaten together with a light dinner. In this way it represents a great way not to run into night binges. Finally, eating the banana in the evening will thus be a valid aid for those who suffer from insomnia or find it difficult to fall asleep.