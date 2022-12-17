Today we talk about the yummy miele. It is a sugary substance which has a viscous consistency and which is elaborated from the nectar of flowers (nectar honey) or from plant secretions (honeydew honey) by some hymenoptera insects, especially the domestic bee. It has an amber yellow colour, which can be more or less intense depending on the type of honey.

The honey subjected to refinement is used as a natural food and sweetener; however there are different types of honey that can be distinguished according to the origin of the nectar (acacia honey and linden honey); according to the color (white honey or blonde honey); depending on the extraction method (virgin honey, centrifuged or pressed honey). On average 100 grams of honey bring to our body about 304 Calorie and which contain: water, proteins, carbohydrates, sugars, calcium, iron, sodium, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, vitamin B2 or Riboflavin, vitamin B3 or Niacin and vitamin C. But what benefits does honey have on our body?

There are several and many benefits for our health that can derive from the consumption of miele. According to some studies conducted, it seems that honey is able to stimulate memory and concentration and also seems to be able to relieve anxiety and stress. Since it is able to act on our intestinal bacterial flora, honey can be considered a perfect ally of the intestine and its natural antibacterial properties make it a valid remedy against coughs, annoying sore throats and in general also against diseases of the upper airways. One thing you may not know is that honey is also important in the honey industry cosmetics as it is used to eliminate skin impurities and to give new brightness to the hair.

But there are cases in which it would be better to limit or avoid consumption some honey? Given the high calorie content that honey has, its consumption results contraindicated for all those who suffer from diabetes and for all overweight or obese people. Furthermore, given the great risk of botulinum toxin infection, its use, even minimal, is strongly discouraged for all children under one year of age. Small gem: we Italians are not big consumers of honey, in fact, we eat about 500 g of honey each year, 35% less than the entire European average.