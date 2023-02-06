Salt is a substantial constituent in people’s lives, in fact it performs physiological functions, preserves cellular homeostasis, i.e. the biochemical stability of the organism, helps the body from loss of liquids. The consumption of salt is increased in the ordinary diet, a completely inborn behavior, which is highlighted in conditions in which salt is lacking. It hurts when used sparingly.

Never eat salt if: Here’s what the experts say. “Attention”

Salt contains sodium and an overabundance of this compound in the body leads to damage to the heart, blood vessels, kidneys and brain, in addition to the already observed effects on blood pressure. Even those who are lucky enough to eat very tasty foods without undergoing sudden changes in blood pressure would do well to limit their consumption to protect their health.

The WHO then recommends a 30% change in salt consumption by 2025 as it has been proven that its disproportionate consumption in the diet is responsible for the development of cardio-cerebrovascular disease, osteoporosis, kidney disease and tumours. According to these recommendations, there is no need to eat more than 5 grams of salt a day and for this reason, it is suggested to read the nutritional labels, looking for products with a low salt content, i.e. less than 0.3 grams per 100 g.

To safeguard the body’s health and well-being, it is important to choose foods low in salt, and to limit its quantity to a minimum in cooked dishes. Replace it with spices that help to flavor but without damaging our body. Greater attention to these more or less hidden factors can contribute to bringing important benefits to the lymphatic system, voluntarily supporting the drainage of liquids and toxins accumulated by the body.

The advice to limit sodium intake applies not only to adults, but also to children. In fact, many parents make the mistake of adding salt to their children’s meals, with the intention of making them tastier and to entice children to consume them more willingly. We conclude by saying that not only is this habit completely superfluous, but it can risk becoming even dangerous.