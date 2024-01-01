Flu Cases Surge in Genoa Amidst Covid-19 Pandemic

As the world continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, another health crisis has emerged in the city of Genoa, Italy. The new scientific consultant of the Navy and head of the regional inter-company department of infectious diseases, Matteo Bassetti, has raised the alarm on social media, declaring this to be the worst flu season ever.

Bassetti attributes the surge in flu cases to the advice given by “Covid catastrophists” who have been urging people to get swab tests. He claims that many individuals with negative Covid swab results have been attending gatherings and social events, unaware that they are carrying the influenza virus and other respiratory viruses.

This has led to an overwhelming number of flu cases in Genoese hospitals, with Villa Scassi, Evangelico, and Gaslini experiencing high levels of congestion over the New Year’s weekend. The director of the infectious diseases clinic of the San Martino hospital, Matteo Bassetti, blames the situation on the “usual incompetents” who have failed to properly communicate the risks of flu during the pandemic.

As the city grapples with the influx of flu cases, health officials are urging the public to remain vigilant and to prioritize their health and safety. With the Covid-19 pandemic already putting a strain on healthcare systems worldwide, the added burden of flu cases further underscores the need for responsible behavior and comprehensive public health measures.

