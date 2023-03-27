Home Health NEW BIOMARKERS FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES REMISSION Endocrinology
Some RNA molecules can highlight the process in progress

A study published in Non-Coding RNA has identified some RNA molecules that can act as biomarkers for the partial remission phase of type 1 diabetes.
The study coordinated by researchers from the Department of Immunology at the Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute (IGTP), Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​specifically analyzes the role of the miR-30d-5p microRNA in the immunoregulatory processes that occur in this phase.
‘The partial remission phase of 1DM, present in many patients after the start of insulin treatment, is arousing growing interest due to its association with the immunoregulatory and regenerative mechanisms of beta cells, progressively destroyed by the patients’ immune system,’ states l ‘immunologist and first author Laia Gomez-Muñoz, specifying that the immune mechanisms underlying this phase of the honeymoon are not yet … (Continue) read the 2nd page



