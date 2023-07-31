New book “How to become a winner”

A Guide to Personal Development and Success

(Image source: istock_1408394650_759)

The wait is finally over! We’re excited to announce the release of our book, How to Become a Winner. This inspiring work is a practical book for everyone who wants to unleash their full potential and go through life more and more as a winner.

In a world where personal growth and success are increasingly important, How to Be a Winner offers a fresh perspective. It is no ordinary guide, but a living companion that takes readers on an emotional journey of change and transformation. It is important to the authors that everything is easy to understand and implement.

The book appeals to people who are curious about taking their life to the next level and are looking for concrete exercises and methods that they can implement immediately in their everyday lives. It provides practical guidance and easy-to-implement exercises to support readers on their personal development journey.

Some of the book’s content includes the importance of proper alignment and motivation. It will be shown how these elements are crucial to achieve clarity, focus and perseverance. The readers learn how to formulate their goals correctly and how to strengthen their motivation through goal visualization.

Another highlight of the book are the two trance journeys that are made available to the readers. These guided meditations enable profound changes on an emotional and mental level. They help to let go of blockages, anchor positive beliefs and pave the way to success.

“We don’t just want to pass on information, we want to address readers at all levels,” explain the authors Cordula Mezias and Peter Straub. “Our book is like a good friend who motivates, challenges and inspires action. With a sympathetic and appealing language, we accompany the readers on their journey to personal development.”

To be released on Amazon in August 2023, How to Be a Winner is a book that encourages readers to push themselves and live a fulfilling life. It is the key to personal transformation and provides a wealth of tools and inspiration for the reader to unleash their full potential.

For more information or interview requests, please contact: Cordula Mezias.

About the authors:

Cordula Mezias and Peter Straub are recognized experts in the field of personal development and have already accompanied numerous people on their way through life and to success. They are passionate about helping you discover your full potential and live a fulfilling life. With their book “How you become a winner” they want to share their experiences and insights with a wide audience and give you concrete tools to enable your personal transformation. Because they firmly believe that all people who enrich the world with their specialness can be a winner.

Hypnosezentrum Schweiz GmbH offers people effective tools for their personality development, goal achievement or to strengthen their health. We work in a 1:1 setting as well as in seminars.

Contact

Hypnosis Center Switzerland GmbH

Cordula Mezias

Reservoirstrasse 1

4416 Bubendorf

+41 61 535 71 19

