Home » In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due to the passage of typhoon Doksuri
World

In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due to the passage of typhoon Doksuri

by admin
In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due to the passage of typhoon Doksuri

In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated in view of the passage of typhoon Doksuri. According to the Chinese state television CCTV about 31 thousand people were forced to leave their homes in view of the possible damage that the rains could cause in a large area of ​​the city. The administration has advised residents not to leave their homes, many sporting events have been suspended, and access to tourist attractions and parks has been banned.

The wind and rains caused by the Doksuri had started about ten days ago in the Philippines, where they had caused landslides, floods, falling trees and capsizing of a boat. Over the weekend, the rainfall mainly affected Taiwan and the province of Fujian, in southeastern China, where over 300,000 people were evacuated. Since Saturday, the typhoon has begun to move further north, towards Hebei province, where Beijing is located, the city of Tianjin and part of Shanxi province. In these areas, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources has declared the second highest level of alert, in anticipation of the possible flooding of rivers.

See also  Xbox wireless headsets and Electric Volt and White controllers on sale

You may also like

Son of Colombian President Arrested for Money Laundering...

Transparencies, the man of stunts dies: he fell...

Pope Francis Entrusts World Youth Day to the...

Iran, furious and cruel repression against women and...

Trump, $40 million in legal fees. And many...

Lukaku, video yellow. But Juve goes to London...

A Frenchman fell from a building while taking...

Global Current Affairs: Fukushima Fishermen Question Safety of...

Sea temperatures | Fun | Travels

Palermo, taps closed to the squatters of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy