In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated due to the passage of typhoon Doksuri

In Beijing, thousands of people were evacuated in view of the passage of typhoon Doksuri. According to the Chinese state television CCTV about 31 thousand people were forced to leave their homes in view of the possible damage that the rains could cause in a large area of ​​the city. The administration has advised residents not to leave their homes, many sporting events have been suspended, and access to tourist attractions and parks has been banned.

The wind and rains caused by the Doksuri had started about ten days ago in the Philippines, where they had caused landslides, floods, falling trees and capsizing of a boat. Over the weekend, the rainfall mainly affected Taiwan and the province of Fujian, in southeastern China, where over 300,000 people were evacuated. Since Saturday, the typhoon has begun to move further north, towards Hebei province, where Beijing is located, the city of Tianjin and part of Shanxi province. In these areas, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources has declared the second highest level of alert, in anticipation of the possible flooding of rivers.

