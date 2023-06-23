(New) diagnosis of multiple sclerosis – what now?

Stuttgart – New AMSEL guide at www.amsel.de/erstdiagnose informs, advises and supports young people and people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on their way with the disease

Anyone who is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at a young age has to reorient themselves and has many questions. On the AMSEL website www.amsel.de/erstdiagnose, people with MS will find answers, information and contacts for the first steps after the diagnosis – clearly and well-founded. AMSEL, Campaign for Multiple Sclerosis Patients, state association of the DMSG in Baden-Württemberg eV, has been a professional association, advocacy group and self-help organization for people with MS and their relatives since 1974.

In Baden-Württemberg, an estimated 34,500 people suffer from MS, the most common chronic neuroimmunological disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which is still incurable. The disease frequently breaks out between the ages of 20 and 40. In Baden-Württemberg alone, around five people are newly diagnosed every day. How can it continue after that? Questions arise about life prospects, the illness and the associated symptoms and therapies, finding a neurologist, training, work, travel, nutrition, sports, legal aspects and family (planning). AMSEL wants to cushion initial fears and convey confidence that life with MS has to be different, but not worse, and that not all decisions have to be made in the first minute after diagnosis. Getting informed and getting clarity for yourself are the first steps for a self-determined path with MS.

Find answers, plan steps, become active

The new AMSEL guide at www.amsel.de/erstdiagnose is aimed at young people and those newly diagnosed with MS, offers orientation with well-founded, serious and independent information about MS, field reports and numerous tips, references and links. The site covers five subject areas: MS diagnosis, flare-ups and symptoms, the right neurologist, the right therapy and life with MS. In each chapter, MS sufferers speak in the form of audio files and report on their own experiences after the initial diagnosis and strategies that have helped them to master the challenges of MS. Those who prefer to seek personal contact with a person affected and/or a psychological / psychosocial counselor can find direct contact on the given telephone number 0711 / 697860: uncomplicated, non-binding and empathetic – anonymous if desired and confidential in any case.

Everyone has to live their own life and find their own way. AMSEL would like to help to take on the challenge with and after the diagnosis of MS, to show that and how it can go on and to encourage people to find their own way with the disease by providing knowledge and the necessary information. Because only those who actively deal with their MS can make self-determined decisions.

AMSEL would like to thank the young people with MS who helped select the topics and create the site. Thanks also go to TK Baden-Württemberg, which exclusively supported the realization of the site.

Background:

BLACKBIRD – who is that?

The AMSEL, Campaign for Multiple Sclerosis Patients, State Association of the DMSG in Baden-Württemberg eV is a professional association, self-help organization and advocacy group for people with MS in Baden-Württemberg. The goals of the AMSEL: Inform people with MS and improve their living situation in the long term. The AMSEL state association has around 7,300 members and over 60 AMSEL groups throughout Baden-Württemberg. More at www.amsel.de

Multiple Sklerose (MS) is the most common inflammatory disease of the central nervous system. For reasons that are still unknown, the protective sheaths of the nerve tracts are attacked and destroyed at different points, and nerve signals can only be transmitted with a delay or not at all. The symptoms range from numbness to vision, coordination and concentration disorders to paralysis. The previously incurable, but now treatable disease breaks out frequently between the 20th and 40th year of life.

MS in numbers

34,500 MS sufferers in Baden-Württemberg

3.2 MS sufferers per 1,000 inhabitants in Baden-Württemberg

1,800 new cases per year in Baden-Württemberg

5 diagnoses daily in Baden-Württemberg

252,000 MS sufferers in Germany

1.2 million MS sufferers across Europe

2.8 million MS sufferers worldwide

