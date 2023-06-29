NEW DISCOVERIES FOR THE TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS Immunology

Identified a genetic marker that indicates the severity of the disease

A genetic variant associated with faster progression of multiple sclerosis has been identified. The discovery was made by a team of Italian researchers from various centers: University of Eastern Piedmont, IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, University of Milan, IRCCS Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza Foundation and ASST Santi Paolo e Carlo in Milan.

The study, involving more than 22,000 people with multiple sclerosis (MS), has discovered the first genetic variant associated with faster disease progression, which over time can deprive patients of their mobility and independence.

Multiple sclerosis is the result of the action of the immune system mistakenly attacking the brain and spinal cord causing flare-ups of symptoms, known as relapses, and long-term degeneration, known as progression, i.e. a buildup … (continue) read the 2nd page

