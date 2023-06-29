Ferrari SF90: the Special Version debuts tomorrow at 12

There are just a few hours left before the presentation of one of the most awaited Ferraris of the last period. At 12 on Thursday 29 June we will in fact discover the new extreme variant of the SF90, of which the House has just released some teasers. We don’t know its name yet (there have been many talks about the Special Version, LM and XX), but the images confirm the no-compromise approach that the technicians have adopted.

Extreme aerodynamics and contrasting colours. Already from the spy photos we have repeatedly noticed heavy changes to the SF90 Stradale: the teasers confirm this thesis with unpublished air intakes and even a fixed rear wing, which returns to a Ferrari after years of absence. The play on the contrast between the orange bodywork and aerodynamic elements is probably part of one of the liveries that customers will be able to customize, but it seems that the color hasn’t even spared the inside of the exhaust terminals: now there are no technical data sheets to understand how much the SF90 1,000 HP engine has been modified to offer customers even stronger emotions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

