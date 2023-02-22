If you’ve been looking for the next best time to book your Disneyland trip, that time may be NOW!

Disneyland is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with new merchandise, food, decor, and more. Plus, a brand new ride just opened in the park and Toontown is set to open soon. Now, Disneyland Resort just dropped several discounts on the hotels and you’re going to want to book these fast!

This offer comes right on the heels of newly announced themed ‘nites’ coming to Disneyland in the springtime and guests looking to score tickets for these nights now have a really sweet hotel offer to go along with them! Newly announced discounts are now bookable for guests staying at any of the Disneyland Resort hotels from March 12th through June 8th, 2023. Disney Visa Cardholders will see the biggest savings in their resort stay at up to 25% off while general guests can receive up to 15% off.

Resort stays for both offers can be booked NOW through June 5th, 2023 and guest travels must be completed by June 9th, 2023. Although booking starts now, this offer will only be valid for travel dates that fall within Sunday to Thursday nights, starting as early as March 12th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023. As with all Disneyland Resort offers, this offer is subject to availability and restrictions.

Here’s a look at what Disney Visa Cardholders could expect to save with this new up to 25% savings offer:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Save up to 20% on Premium room types

Here’s a look at what general guests could expect to save with this new up to 15% savings offer:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel

Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types

But wait, there’s more! Magic Key Holders can save up to 20% off on stays at the Disneyland Resort hotels. It is also valid for trips from March 12th through June 8th and stays must be booked by June 5th.

These sound like great offers for Disneyland Resort stays and seem on par with hotel offers we’ve seen in the past! As always, stay with us at AllEars for the latest in Disneyland news!

Which discount will you be taking advantage of and which hotel will you be choosing? Let us know below!