Home Health NEW Disney Hotel Discounts Are Now Available
Health

NEW Disney Hotel Discounts Are Now Available

by admin
NEW Disney Hotel Discounts Are Now Available

If you’ve been looking for the next best time to book your Disneyland trip, that time may be NOW!

©Disney

Disneyland is celebrating the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with new merchandise, food, decor, and more. Plus, a brand new ride just opened in the park and Toontown is set to open soon. Now, Disneyland Resort just dropped several discounts on the hotels and you’re going to want to book these fast!

This offer comes right on the heels of newly announced themed ‘nites’ coming to Disneyland in the springtime and guests looking to score tickets for these nights now have a really sweet hotel offer to go along with them! Newly announced discounts are now bookable for guests staying at any of the Disneyland Resort hotels from March 12th through June 8th, 2023. Disney Visa Cardholders will see the biggest savings in their resort stay at up to 25% off while general guests can receive up to 15% off.

Disneyland Hotel Room

Resort stays for both offers can be booked NOW through June 5th, 2023 and guest travels must be completed by June 9th, 2023. Although booking starts now, this offer will only be valid for travel dates that fall within Sunday to Thursday nights, starting as early as March 12th, 2023 to June 8th, 2023. As with all Disneyland Resort offers, this offer is subject to availability and restrictions.

©Disney

Here’s a look at what Disney Visa Cardholders could expect to save with this new up to 25% savings offer:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

  • Save up to 25% on Premium room types
See also  It is a vital drug, but abuse can have dire consequences

Disneyland Hotel

  • Save up to 25% on Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

  • Save up to 20% on Premium room types
Disneyland Hotel ©Disney

Here’s a look at what general guests could expect to save with this new up to 15% savings offer:

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

  • Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel

  • Save up to 15% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Save up to 10% on both Standard and Premium room types

Disneyland Hotel robe

But wait, there’s more! Magic Key Holders can save up to 20% off on stays at the Disneyland Resort hotels. It is also valid for trips from March 12th through June 8th and stays must be booked by June 5th.

©Disney

These sound like great offers for Disneyland Resort stays and seem on par with hotel offers we’ve seen in the past! As always, stay with us at AllEars for the latest in Disneyland news!

How You Ride Disneyland’s NEWEST Attraction Is About to Change

Click below to subscribe

Which discount will you be taking advantage of and which hotel will you be choosing? Let us know below!

You may also like

First Look INSIDE the New Villas at the...

Carpal tunnel syndrome: symptoms and new therapies

“Sauerkraut and yogurt can reduce stress and anxiety.”...

New study confirms that beef and milk are...

now it is possible thanks to the pharmacological...

Covid: Fiaso, slight increase in hospitalizations, +2.4% in...

Brazil: deaths from rain on the coast of...

Apple Watch is being used to explore new...

Type 1 diabetes in children, no to the...

Az. Agr. Christine Draps – TUMA D’FE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy