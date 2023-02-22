The Comfenalco Antioquia Family Compensation Fund is being the victim of fraud and scams in its name. For this reason, he reiterated that the services of the Employment and Entrepreneurship Agency They have no cost and that unscrupulous people charge for false courses, diplomas and applications for job vacancies.

Alejandro Enciso Saldarriaga, Employment Coordinator of Comfenalco Antioquia, explained the facts in which several people were scammed and gave money to third parties in exchange for participating in a labor process:

“We identify through social networks, WhatsApp chains, text messages and phone calls that is circulating a statement signed by people who pretend to be employees of the Fund and who inappropriately use the image with a false job offer, demanding deposits of money to apply”.

Comfenalco Antioquia alerts for false job and educational offers

The coordinator revealed that this has been identified in all regions, but more frequently in Medellín, Oriente, Occidente, Urabá, Nordeste and Magdalena Medio, for which he recommends that people be contacted to pay for courses and diplomas, aspire to vacancies or register your resume, do not transfer money, on the contrary, report to the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Employment and Entrepreneurship Agency reiterates that the services and activities related to the programs of the Fund, are carried out through corporate channels and duly authorized personnel with the approval or knowledge of the authorities.

Likewise, it recommends that to verify the information on available vacancies, the lines (604) 444 7110 of the call center and (604) 4449184 of the Employment Agency are enabled. The opportunities can also be consulted through the web portal www.comfenalcoantioquia.com.co; from the Comfenalco Antioquia job vacancies group on Facebook; as well as in other official social networks of the Caja @ComfenalcoAnt.