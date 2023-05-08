New flash survey and sequencing for the Covid – Healthcare variants

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 08 – Despite the end of the health emergency declared by the WHO for the Covid pandemic, the monitoring of the variants of Sars-CoV-2 in circulation continues in Italy. Estimating its prevalence with Flash surveys and through a continuous flow of sequencing are the two objectives indicated in the new circular of the Ministry of Health, valid starting from next June 1st.



The next Flash Survey – as indicated in the circular – is scheduled for the first week of June 2023.



“In view of the current epidemiological situation, which sees a drastic decrease in the number of molecular swabs, and in order to guarantee the continuation of sequencing activities”, the circular indicates two recommendations. The first is to keep the InfluNet/RespiVirNet surveillance system active”, the monitoring period of which ended on 30 April 2023, but the Regions and Autonomous Provinces on a voluntary basis can continue epidemiological and virological surveillance, using the appropriate portal that will remain open until the start of the new season (October 2023).



The second recommendation is to implement all the necessary measures in order to ensure the minimum number of sequencing “possibly increasing the involvement of general practitioners, paediatricians of free choice or other entities deemed suitable”.



During the transition period, it is recommended to continue the sequencing activities underway for the continuous monitoring of the Sars-CoV-2 variants, in order to give continuity to the data collection at national and international level, and to comply with the requirements of the European Center for disease prevention and control. (HANDLE).

