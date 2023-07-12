New foundation: German Osteopathy Foundation wants to promote research and science

German Osteopathy Foundation

It wants to promote research projects and studies, be a platform for interdisciplinary, scientific discourse and become active as a networker between classical and integrative medicine: The newly founded German Osteopathy Foundation for Research and Science. At the impressive founding ceremony under the patronage of the Hessian Prime Minister Boris Rhein on July 12th in the Kurhaus Wiesbaden, it became clear that the foundation stone for an outstanding project had now been laid. Many guests, such as university professors from various disciplines from all over Germany, physicians, osteopaths, representatives of associations and institutions, found their way to Wiesbaden.

The board of directors consists of Prof. Dr. Holger Cramer, university professor and holder of the first chair for research into complementary medical procedures at the Institute for General Medicine and Interprofessional Care at the University Hospital in Tübingen and at the Bosch Health Campus in Stuttgart. Another board member is the multiple world champion and Olympic champion in high jump, osteopathy ambassador Heike Henkel. The board of directors is completed by Prof. Marina Fuhrmann, chairwoman of the Association of Osteopaths Germany (VOD), university professor and osteopath, who chairs the association.

In recent years, the VOD has funded a large number of research projects, scientific works, clinical randomized studies and publications. The establishment of the academization of osteopathy was also a milestone and a project that the VOD initiated and made possible. But research and science are becoming more and more important and a professional association has to fulfill a multitude of other tasks and goals, which also increase with the growing number of members and patients, and cannot be the first point of contact for science and research in the long term. This situation increasingly made it necessary to set up our own organization in order to enable and promote the declared goal of independent and, in the future, university research even better.

The German Osteopathy Foundation for Research Science has set itself the task of supporting this major and important task: True to the motto “We create facts – together, for everyone!” the foundation was presented to the public in July after long and thorough preparation. The President of the Hessian State Parliament, Astrid Wallmann MdL, gave her congratulations at the celebrations.

The importance of the founding ceremony was also emphasized by the presence and speech of Prof. Dr. Gerd Antes, Director of the German Cochrane Center from 1997-2018. “For osteopathy, too, it is a great challenge to resolutely tackle and successfully master the step from individual case reports to successful healing to systematic proof of effectiveness and benefits. The foundation creates the framework conditions for taking this path at a high level of quality. I can do that congratulations and good luck,” he said, referring to the German Osteopathy Foundation.

The foundation itself was presented by Prof. Marina Fuhrmann. “Don’t spend a day without researching a step further” – the motto of the US osteopath and scientist Dr. Viola M. Frymann is motivation and mission. “As a non-profit foundation, we therefore support research and scientific projects on basic research and the mode of action of osteopathy. In this way, we enable researchers to carry out important projects, new findings and advances in osteopathic research,” says Prof. Marina Fuhrmann.

Heike Henkel and Prof. Dr. Holger Cramer gave an outlook on future projects. “Osteopathy has done a lot worldwide for its scientific foundation and underpinning. What was missing so far was a common vision – and simply financial means. The foundation will help to carry out urgently needed clinical studies according to the highest scientific standards in order to determine the effects and modes of action of osteopathy in urgent to examine medical problems”, emphasized the university professor Holger Cramer.

“Although it takes years of well-founded training or a course of study to be able to practice osteopathy in a qualified manner, it gets far too little recognition. Precisely because of my own positive experiences, I would therefore like to support osteopaths and osteopaths in being taken even more seriously. Important In addition to positive experiences, there is of course also more reliable scientific evidence for this. Osteopathy is already an indispensable component of health care and prevention, not only for top athletes. We cannot afford it, with increasing failures due to protracted complaints, injuries and the associated increasing healthcare costs of forgoing such a successful form of medical treatment,” added former competitive athlete and osteopathy ambassador Heike Henkel.

Osteopathy is an independent, holistic form of medicine in which diagnostics and treatment are done with the hands. Osteopathy gets to the bottom of the causes of complaints and treats the person as a whole. Osteopathy is useful for many diseases and treats preventively.

