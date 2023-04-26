CGTN: Why is China committed to helping countries in need?

CGTN

Sixty years have passed since China sent its first group of medical teams to Algeria in 1963. Since then, more than 30,000 medical workers have been deployed to 76 countries and regions, providing medical services to 290 million people, a spokesman for China‘s Foreign Ministry said.

“Providing medical aid to other countries is an important part of China‘s foreign aid work,” Wang Wenbin said at a regular news conference on April 19. “It is also a shining example of China‘s commitment to a global health community for all to build”.

As an example of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wang said, “China has sent 37 expert teams to 34 countries and provided more than 2.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to more than 120 countries and international organizations.”

The past six decades have shown that giving up medical aid to China was a way to help friends around the world, Wang said.

aid abroad

Medical aid has been a form of aid from China to other countries since the 1950s, when the Chinese leadership at the time decided to support the efforts of other developing countries to improve their people’s lives and promote development.

The other forms include financial and food aid, as well as cooperation projects abroad, especially in developing countries.

China provided 270.2 billion yuan (about $39 billion) in foreign aid in 2013-2018, of which 47.3 percent is in grants, according to a white paper titled “China‘s International Development Cooperation in the New Era.” issued by the State Council Information Office on January 10, 2021.

The white paper also said China has provided emergency aid to more than 50 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America, benefiting tens of thousands of millions.

As the old saying goes – “Give people fish and you feed them for a day.” Teach them to fish, and you feed them for life.” China has excelled beyond providing cash assistance, turning to collaborative projects to boost recipient countries’ abilities to develop their economies.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund (SSCAF) stand out as examples showing how China has cooperated with other countries, especially developing countries in technology support and infrastructure construction, to achieve common development and prosperity to reach.

As for the SSCAF, the white paper said that by the end of 2019, China had worked with 14 international organizations to launch 82 projects covering the fields of agriculture, poverty alleviation and aid for trade.

spirit of sharing and supporting

This year marked the 10th anniversary of the BRI. “The BRI has attracted nearly $1 trillion in investment over the past decade and launched more than 3,000 collaborative projects,” Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a news conference on March 7, adding that the initiative has “420,000 created local jobs and lifted nearly 40 million people out of poverty.”

“What’s really beautiful about the BRI is the spirit behind it, the sharing that China has chosen to impose its success on developing countries,” said Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Pakistan’s Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives while attending the Annual conference of the Boao Forum for Asia at the end of March.

Luo Zhaohui, director of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), told reporters at this year’s two sessions that China‘s help is comparable to the help of friends. As an example, he cited that China was among the first countries to provide assistance to Turkey and Syria after February’s deadly earthquakes.

Xu Wei, spokesman for CIDCA, pointed out that Chinese people and people from other countries have a common destiny, and that the world‘s largest developing country has provided assistance to other developing countries within the framework of South-South cooperation within its means.

At a regular news conference on April 10, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said that China has always been committed to supporting the economic and social takeover of developing countries, including African countries.

