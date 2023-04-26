Eurojackpot on April 25th, 2023: Mega win in the Eurolotto! Tuesday’s winning numbers and odds

Mega win in the highest prize category! If you bet on the right numbers, you could have won a multi-million dollar Eurolotto on April 25, 2023. On Tuesday there were 46.9 million euros in the winning pot. Always read the new winning numbers and odds here on news.de immediately after publication, as well as all current information about the Eurojackpot

Die winning numbers and the odds are in! Anyone paying attention to the draw in Eurojackpot follows, who is aware that for each drawing a Jackpot Between 10 and 120 million euros can be fetched, including this Tuesday. For April 25th, 2023 the jackpot was 46.9 million. The odds give it away: we have a jackpot winner! The drawing for the Eurojackpot for Tuesday and Friday always takes place in the Finnish capital Helsinki under notarial supervision. Unfortunately, you can’t follow them live, but you’ll find out the winning numbers and odds on the evening of the draw. You can read the current odds for the draw in the Eurolotto and all other information here on news.de.

Eurolotto winning numbers and Euro numbers today, on April 25th, 2023

Winning numbers 5 out of 50: 12 – 21 – 24 – 28 – 40

Euro numbers 2 out of 12: 1 – 3

Eurojackpot odds and winners on 04/25/2023

In the table you will find the current odds of winning the Eurojackpot on Tuesday (04/25/2023) at a glance. The odds are published shortly after the draw.

Class number correct profits odds 1 5 correct + 2 euro numbers 1 x 46.857.546,20 € 2 5 correct + 1 euro number 1 x 1.185.033,10 € 3 5 correct + 0 euro numbers 4 x 167.075,80 € 4 4 correct + 2 euro numbers 19 x 5.801,80 € 5 4 correct + 1 euro number 422 x 326,50 € 6 3 correct + 2 euro numbers 994 x 152,40 € 7 4 correct + 0 euro numbers 880 x 125,20 € 8 2 correct + 2 euro numbers 13.685 x 25,60 € 9 3 correct + 1 euro number 20.159 x 19,40 € 10 3 correct + 0 euro numbers 44.293 x 16,70 € 11 1 correct + 2 euro numbers 69.420 x 13,30 € 12 2 correct + 1 euro number 293.244 x 9,50 €

Times for the Eurojackpot drawing and transfer

Every Friday and Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern European Time (EET) – i.e. 8:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) – the new Eurolotto numbers are drawn in the Finnish capital Helsinki. The Eurojackpot draw can also start a little later. Before the winning numbers in the Eurojackpot are drawn, a completeness check from all participating countries takes place. You can find out the new winning numbers here directly after the Eurojackpot draw. If there are delays, it can also be later than 20:00 (CET). By the way, Helsinki has Eastern European time and is an hour ahead of us. Unfortunately, the drawing of the Eurojackpot numbers is not broadcast on TV or live stream in Germany.

Eurojackpot is a type of lottery that takes place throughout Europe. In addition to Germany, 17 other European countries are taking part: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Odds of winning and fees in the Eurolotto

On Tuesday it was about winning millions in the first prize category. With the current game formula (5 out of 50 winning numbers and 2 out of 12 euro numbers), the probability of winning is relatively low at around 1:140 million. For every Tuesday and Friday you can fill out 8 betting fields on a ticket in the Eurojackpot. The maximum possible jackpot has been increased compared to the previous model and is 120 million. However, at least a double-digit million amount (from 10 million euros) can be achieved per draw.

The price for a completed betting field is 2 euros. In addition, a processing fee will be charged. This varies by state. But the average is 50 cents. If you fill out the entire ticket (8 betting fields), you have to pay 12.50 euros.

The rules of the game in the Eurojackpot

For the Eurojackpot, you must tick 5 numbers between 1 and 50 and two Euro numbers between 1 and 12 on your ticket. A Eurojackpot ticket consists of 8 betting fields, in each of which you have this opportunity. You can decide for yourself how many of the betting fields you want to fill out, which of course changes the price for participation. In order to rake in the grand prize, they not only need a lot of luck, they also have to get all seven numbers right. So the comparison is straightforward, but with a 1 in 140 million chance of winning it would be extremely lucky. In the prize class 2 below, there are always very attractive prizes waiting for you, sometimes even 7-digit prizes. A correct euro number may then be missing for this.

