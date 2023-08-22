New Free Fitness Area Opens in Concorezzo Park

Concorezzo residents can now keep fit without spending a single euro, thanks to the newly opened fitness area in the city park. The calisthenics/fitness area, located in via Zincone, was officially opened to the public on Monday, August 21.

The project, which began a few weeks ago, has transformed a green area in the park into a place for physical activity. Four machines have been strategically placed under the shade of the trees, offering citizens the opportunity to train outdoors without having to reach for their wallets. The machines include a leg press, bodyweight exercise facility, chest press/lat machine, and a hand bike exerciser with a thai chi spinner.

A total investment of approximately 37 thousand euros went into the project, with 13 thousand 200 euros provided by regional funds. This money was used to purchase the equipment and carry out necessary works such as the preparation of the slab and the implementation of an anti-trauma surface.

Mayor Mauro Capitanio expressed his satisfaction with the new addition to the city’s sports facilities. He emphasized that the fitness area was a response to the numerous requests from young people in the area. Capitanio also highlighted other recent sports-related projects, such as the inauguration of a basketball court at Scaccabarozzi park, which is accessible even in the evenings. These initiatives aim to involve the younger population in healthy activities in the open air.

Concorezzo residents now have the opportunity to improve their fitness levels while enjoying the beauty of the park. The new fitness area is expected to be a popular spot for both young and old looking to stay fit and active.