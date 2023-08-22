Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express: Poirot’s Gaming Debut with a Modern Twist

Famous Detective Hercule Poirot finally gets his own video game adventure in the upcoming Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express. Unlike his fellow detective Sherlock Holmes, Poirot has never had his place in the gaming world, but Microids Lyon Studio aims to change that with this much-anticipated release.

In this thrilling game, players will step into the shoes of Poirot as he faces one of his most iconic cases aboard the magnificent Continental train. It’s a departure from recent film adaptations of the story, as the game will be set in the present day. This decision was made to inject new twists into the classic tale and provide an exciting and fresh experience for players.

But Poirot won’t be tackling this mystery alone. He will have a new sidekick, Joanna Locke, accompanying him on this captivating journey. Together, they will leave no stone unturned as they strive to catch the cunning perpetrator and bring justice to the Orient Express.

Curious fans eagerly awaiting their chance to unravel this intriguing mystery won’t have to wait too long. The game is set to launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 19, 2023. To satisfy their anticipation and get a glimpse of what awaits, players can watch the Gamescom trailer below for an exciting sneak peek.

With the combination of Agatha Christie’s masterful storytelling, the charm and intellect of Hercule Poirot, and the immersive gaming experience brought by Microids Lyon Studio, Agatha Christie – Murder on the Orient Express promises to be a thrilling adventure that will keep players on the edge of their seats. Get ready to put your detective skills to the test and experience the magic of one of the greatest detectives of all time in the virtual world.