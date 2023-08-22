New routes and spaces for visiting the Last Supper – News

Streamlining visitor flows, enhancing the garden and allowing visitors to complete the entire itinerary without ever leaving the museum spaces: a new visit itinerary and new spaces are on the way for the Cenacolo Vinciano.





Thanks to the Pnrr and the contribution of 800,000 euros offered by the Bonomi family, through its Investindustrial Foundation, the project for the new itinerary “for a sustainable museum” is underway, developed together with the Politecnico di Milano, which requires for its a total investment of approximately 1.8 million euros.





Thanks also to the donation from the Investindustrial Foundation, created by the Bonomi family, it will in fact be possible to initiate a radical transformation of the access route to the work, making the visit experience easier and more complete, explains the regional director of museums in Lombardy, an institute of the Ministry of Culture, Emanuela Daffra.





To rationalize the flow of visits to Leonardo’s masterpiece, it is envisaged to add a new covered and air-conditioned environment to the Refectory, which will also guarantee more space for activities that are now much sacrificed, such as welcoming groups, preparing for the visit, educational workshops.





“The visit itinerary that it will be possible to implement will allow for a better organization of flows, a more complete and pleasant visit to the Last Supper because it is more fluid, further raising the levels of environmental safety necessary to protect the paintings in the Refectory”, anticipates the Director. The intervention of the Bonomi family, “represents an act of love for the Last Supper and for Milan, both for the extent of the disbursement, and for the configuration as an act of pure patronage” observes Daffra.





“For a family originally from Milan in the 19th century, participating in the renewal of the city is an honor and a privilege, but above all a duty – said Andrea Bonomi, the founder of Investindustrial – we hope to be able to contribute to other similar projects in the future “.





The construction times will be those set by the Pnrr: the time schedule provides for the start of the works by 30 June 2025 and the conclusion no later than the end of the following year.

