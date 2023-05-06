New hope for vision regeneration. « Medicine in the Library

There is new hope for the potential restoration of vision in patients with degenerative retinal disease, thanks to the work of researchers at theMontreal university.

The research team found that cells that lie dormant in the retina (glial cells) can be made to transform into cells that share some properties with cone photoreceptors, which allow people to do things like perceive colors, read and drive. .

“We have identified two genes that, when expressed in these dormant cells called Müller cells, can convert them into retinal neuronssaid first author of the study Camille Boudreau-Pinsonneault.

Source: Montreal university