New instrumental equipment for the IRST Cell Factory thanks to a donation of 15 thousand euros from Coop Alleanza 3.0

An important contribution that will support the activities of Cell Factory of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs allowing the purchase of new machinery for the Somatic Cellular Therapy Laboratory. Friday 8 September, at the Legacoop headquarters in Bologna, a donation of over 15 thousand euros was delivered by Coop Alleanza 3.0 to IRSTin a press conference in which he took part, on behalf of the Institute, Dr. Laura RidolfiHead of the Complex Structure of Clinical and Experimental Oncology of Immunotherapy and Rare Tumors with the doctor Massimiliano Petrini, of the same structure. They received the donation directly from Mario CifielloPresident of Coop Alleanza 3.0.

This is part of an overall donation that Coop has decided to allocate to structures and associations in Emilia-Romagna, for a total of 45 thousand euros. A sum symbolically handed over by Cifiello to the Regional Health Councilor Raffaele Donini. An amount which, alone, represents almost half of the 106 thousand euros donated by members overall, including the other six regions in which the Cooperative operates, namely Friuli Venezia-Giulia, Veneto, Lombardy, Marche, Abruzzo and Puglia.

The funds allocated come precisely from the initiative carried out through the activities of the memberswhich in the points collection catalogue they also have the option of donating the latter to support cancer research and treatments. A virtuous choice, to which the cooperative undertakes to give substance by transforming the points donated into economic resources, to the extent of one euro for every 50 points collected, intended for individuals who, in the areacome IRST, deal with oncological diseases on a daily basis. Given the good outcome achieved, Coop Alleanza has extended the collection also continues in the current year and anyone who wants to contribute can do so until 31 January 2024.

Thanks to the 15 thousand euros received IRST will enrich the instrumental equipment necessary for the activities of the Somatic Cellular Therapies Laboratorya site connected to the Immunotherapy and Rare Tumors Structure and engaged in the study and development of new immunotherapy strategies (e.g. CART and dendritic cell vaccines).

“We are honored to receive this donation – said on the sidelines of the ceremony Dr. Ridolfi – which in its entity allows us to make use of important instruments, useful for improving the quality of advanced and experimental cellular therapies. A contribution that will support and facilitate the activity of the operators who work in the Cell Factory of our Institute”.

“This donation – he underlined the doctor Lorenzo Stefano Maffioli, General Director of IRST “Dino Amadori” Irccs – testifies to the close collaboration with the Coop, which I thank on behalf of Irst, and with the territory. An initiative that strengthens the work of the oncology network and provides an important impetus to scientific research, which remains peculiar to our Institute.”

From left: Raffaele Donini, Massimiliano Petrini, Laura Ridolfi, Mario Cifiello

