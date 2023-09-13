Heavy Rains Expected in Jiangsu and Guangxi, Cold Weather to Impact Northern China

Heavy Rains and Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of China

China is forecasted to experience heavy rains and cold temperatures in certain regions from September 13th to September 16th, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. Parts of central Jiangsu, southern Guangxi, and other areas will see heavy rainfall during this period. The observatory has issued a blue rainstorm warning to alert residents to the potential risks.

From September 13th to September 17th, the northern regions of Xinjiang, eastern Northwest China, Inner Mongolia, northern North China, Northeast China, and other areas will see a drop in temperature by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. This temperature decrease is attributed to the influence of weak cold air. Northern Xinjiang and most of Inner Mongolia will also experience northerly winds of level 4 to 6, with gusts reaching levels 10 to 12 in Xinjiang’s mountain pass area.

A detailed forecast for the next three days predicts moderate to heavy rains in parts of eastern Jianghuai, central and eastern Jiangnan, western Yunnan, and most of South China. Areas including central and southern Jiangsu, northern Shanghai, central and southern Jiangxi, and Yunnan are expected to experience heavy rain or heavy rainfall exceeding 100 to 150 millimeters. Additionally, strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in certain areas.

On September 14th to September 15th, the central and southern parts of Jiangnan and most of South China will experience moderate to heavy rains. Regions such as southern Hunan, central Jiangxi, western Zhejiang, northeastern Guangxi, and central and western Guangdong can expect heavy rain or rainfall of 100 to 120 millimeters. Some areas in the eastern part of the southern Xinjiang Basin and central Inner Mongolia will experience winds of level 4 to 6 during this time.

From September 15th to September 16th, northeastern Inner Mongolia, southwestern Heilongjiang, central and eastern Jiangnan, and most of South China will see moderate to heavy rains. Central and southern Jiangxi and northern Guangdong will experience heavy rain or rainfall exceeding 100 to 150 millimeters. Meanwhile, eastern Xinjiang will face winds of level 4 to 6.

The Central Meteorological Observatory advises residents in the affected areas to stay informed of weather updates and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

