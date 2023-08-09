New Italian Study: EG.5 Variant of COVID-19 Revealed, No Cause for Alarm

COVID: The EG.5 Variant is Coming, is There Anything to Worry About?

An Italian study reveals the details. The new EG.5 variant of COVID is rampant, but should we be concerned? A recent report by SkyTG24 provides insight into this potentially worrisome development.

According to an Italian study conducted by the University of Sassari, the biomedical campus, and the Sapienza University of Rome, the EG.5 variant of COVID is no more dangerous than other mutations of the virus that have been analyzed thus far. While it has shown an increasing prevalence, the study suggests there is nothing to worry about.

Professor Massimo Ciccozzi, head of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Roman Bio-Medico Campus, reassures the public. He mentions, “We try to calm down and avoid alarmism: the EG.5 variant was already known at the beginning of the year. It shouldn’t terrify us, as membrane potentials indicate that it is no longer contagious or virulent. The mutation speed is equal to that of ‘Arturo’ and ‘Kraken.’ There is currently no evidence to suggest that it is highly dangerous or likely to have an intense expansion capacity.”

The study coordinated by these prominent Italian institutions provides valuable insights and helps dispel any unnecessary fears surrounding the EG.5 variant. It highlights that this variant has been known since the beginning of the year and does not exhibit increased contagiousness or virulence. Therefore, there is no immediate cause for alarm.

While COVID variants continue to emerge, it is essential to rely on scientific research and expert analysis to understand their impact. The findings of this Italian study offer reassurance amid concerns about the EG.5 variant’s potential risks.

As the world battles the ongoing pandemic, staying informed through credible sources and keeping up with the latest research is crucial to combatting virus variants effectively. By relying on scientific evidence, we can address emerging developments with confidence and ensure the safety and well-being of our communities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

