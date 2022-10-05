news-txt”>

New alert Listeria, the bacterium that is typically found in raw milk cheeses and minced meat but also in water and dirty vegetables. After the case of chicken frankfurtersnow the alarm has gone off for some packs of sandwiches with salmon and mayonnaise from the Allegri Sapori brand. The company, as stated on the website of the Ministry of Health, has ordered the recall from the market of some lots with the recommendation “not to consume the product, to bring it back to the point of sale for refund or replacement by October 10”.

The sandwiches of the company included in the lots n. 22952 1 and n. 22952 2, on which the presence of “Listeria monocytogenes” has been reported. This new case follows the one that broke out a few days ago concerning the chicken frankfurters of the Tre Valli farm which for this reason has started “a voluntary procedure for the withdrawal of some lots in agreement with the Competent Authorities”.

Are the soft cheeses – according to a list published by the National Institute of Health – foods most at risk of listeria: first on the list is soft cheese with mold on the surface (such as Brie and Camembert), followed by soft cheese with mold in the mass (such as Gorgonzola). All types of pate follow, raw milk, smoked salmon, slightly seasoned cured meats and undercooked foods, but also fruit and vegetables. Among the advice of the Ministry of Health to reduce the risk of contracting listeriosis when handling food, even at home, there are “wash your hands often, frequently clean all surfaces and kitchen materials that come into contact with food such as utensils, small appliances, refrigerator, dishcloths and sponges “. But also “keep raw, cooked and ready-to-eat foods in the refrigerator separately and in closed containers”. Then it is essential to “cook food well following the manufacturer’s instructions on the label”, as the bacterium is sensitive to high temperatures.

From 2020 to date, three people have died and 66 clinical cases of listeriosis have been identified in Italy. The deaths – as explained by the Ministry of Health – occurred in December 2021, March 2022 and June 2022 in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna and all involved immunocompromised or particularly fragile people. And it is news of these hours that listeria would have made a fourth victim: it would be an 83-year-old person who died at the hospital in Alessandria, but the latest confirmations are expected from the results of the examinations from the Zooprophylatic Institute of Piedmont, Liguria , Valle d’Aosta. The disease usually manifests itself with a gastroenteric febrile form, but in some cases it can lead to severe invasive forms with septicemia, meningitis, encephalitis. Meningitis hit the 83-year-old.