New Mammobil with Hologic devices is “on the road” / In cooperation with FA-KA …

Hologic Deutschland GmbH

Berlin (ots)

Hologic Inc., a global leader in women’s health, offers mammography devices for mobile access. In cooperation with the vehicle and body work FA-KA, the latest screening trailer for the screening unit Thuringia North West was built. The so-called Mammobil will now stop at numerous locations in various cities in the region.

The screening trailer is attracting a lot of interest with new and sophisticated technology. Björn Ruhe, Managing Director of FA-KA, and his almost 40-strong team are very proud of this cooperation. FA-KA, which specializes in the manufacture of large and small transporters, has produced a trailer with maximum dimensions of 13.6 meters in length, 2.55 meters in width and 4 meters in height under the direction of designer Carsten Eichelmann.

Hologic equipped the trailer with its equipment. The intensive cooperation between FA-KA and Hologic during the planning and construction not only focused on the latest technology of the Mammobile, but also on taking into account the wishes of employees regarding the arrangement of the interior.

New age limits for breast cancer screening: 45 to 74 years

The mobile radiology practices offer the opportunity to respond to the increasing demand for preventive examinations. Breast cancer remains the cancer with the highest mortality rate and early detection is essential. The European Commission against Breast Cancer (ECIBC) therefore recommends extending the age limit for those entitled to breast cancer screening. Mammography screening should begin as early as age 45 and be offered up to age 74*. Conversely, this means that the number of women who will take advantage of screening will increase accordingly.

Mammobile as innovative solutions for screening services close to home

With the screening trailer, women can be examined close to where they live. Location-independent Mammobile can also increase reach and broad understanding in regions that currently do not offer centralized pension schemes. They are more accessible and enable women to have professional screenings without having to travel long distances. In addition, the Mammobil creates increased visibility and thus a broader awareness of the need for early breast cancer detection.

*Guideline of the European Commission, Screening ages and frequencies (06/28/2021)

Original content from: Hologic Deutschland GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell