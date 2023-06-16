New MG Comet EV 2023, the comfortable and spacious city car for just 9,000 euros

One of the most interesting innovations in the automotive sector is MG Comet EV, compact electric vehicle with outstanding technical characteristics. Its price of less than 10,000 euros makes it particularly attractive to the market. The MG Comet EV, with its two-door configuration, features an impressive front end with wide bumpers.

It has a Led light band that wraps around the lower edge of the windscreen, giving it an elegant look, and square rear lights also equipped with LED technology. The large doors offer easy access to the vehicle, but the presence of a vertically positioned rear window can limit the space available for passengers, since there is no tailgate. Let’s dive into everything:

This is how the new MG Comet EV 2023 presents itself

What the MG Comet EV 2023 stands out for

MG Comet EV is an electric car with extremely compact dimensions, which offers a maximum range of 230 kilometers on a single charge. The shape of the car recalls the Wuling Air EV, produced by MG. Currently destined for the Indian market, but also expected in Italy, the MG Comet is essentially a Wuling-branded version for MG, as both brands are part of the SAIC group.

Despite his boxy design, MG Comet has a unique and recognizable appearance. The dimensions of the car are 2,974 mm long, 1,505 mm wide and 1,640 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,010 mm and a turning radius of 4.2 metres.

The car is available in Starry Black, Candy White and Aurora Silver, as well as two-tone combinations such as Apple Green and Starry Black, and Candy White with Starry Black. Buyers can customize body graphics and stickers as per their preferences. Currently, at least in India, MG Comet EV has no direct competitors, and it could be the same in Italy if, as it seems, the Chinese manufacturer decides to also introduce it on our market.

MG Comet EV is equipped with 12-inch steel wheels and 145/70 size tires. The rear of the car features the Comet logo in the center of the hood, along with Internet Inside and EV wordings on the right and left side of the trunk respectively. The rear seat is split 50:50, while the two-spoke steering wheel features integrated controls.

Among the others characteristics There’s manual climate control, keyless entry, push button start, and digital key. As for safety, there are dual airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors with a camera, Isofix mounts for child seats, ABS and EBD.

MG Comet EV recalls the first generation of smart fortwo. Unlike the German model, it is slightly longer and can accommodate up to 4 adults. With a length of 2.97 meters, a width of 1.51 meters and a height of 1.64 meters, the MG Comet stands out on Indian roads thanks to its unusual design and a range of bright colors, such as acid green of the foreground specimen.

Inside, it sports an a dual displays and a minimalist dashboard, while still offering several storage compartments to increase overall practicality. The presence of 4 seats, which can comfortably accommodate people up to about 1.8 meters tall, sacrifices the space in the boot, which can barely contain a backpack and charging cables. However, capacity can be increased by folding the rear seats in a 50:50 configuration.

MG Comet is equipped with advanced infotainment features and a range of safety devices, offering all the necessary comfort for both the driver and passengers. It has two 10.25-inch screens, one of which is an infotainment system and the other a digital instrument cluster.

MG Comet is powered by a 17.3 kWh battery with a capacity similar to that of many plug-in hybrids powering an electric motor producing 42PS and 110Nm of torque. The list price of around 9,000 euros could be an important lever to arouse the interest of motorists.