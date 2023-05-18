New PatientView survey: Horizon Therapeutics plc proves among…

Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HNZP) announced it was ranked #1 for patient focus, integrity, patient group relationships and transparency in pricing in a survey of patient organizations that have worked with the company worldwide. The same patient organizations ranked the company second for overall company reputation. The results are based on an annual PatientView survey of more than 2,200 patient organizations covering more than 40 biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Among patient groups that are familiar with Horizon but do not work directly with the company, Horizon also ranked first in patient focus, integrity and patient group relationships, and third in company reputation.

“Everything we do at Horizon, we do for the people living with difficult-to-treat diseases and for the patient groups that advocate for them,” said Matt Flesch, vice president, product communications and patient advocacy, Horizon. “We care deeply about what we learn from patient groups, in everything from clinical trial design to rare disease education. Our goal is to support programs with the highest possible impact. We are constantly evolving our approach to meet the needs of patient communities as best we can. The positive outcome of PatientView’s survey is therefore an achievement that means a lot to all of us.”

In the 2022 PatientView survey, 247 patient organizations said they were aware of Horizon – a total of 67 organizations more than in the 2021 survey. In addition, 130 groups said they had worked with the company – an increase from 43 compared to 2021. Horizon was ranked among the top global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in all 13 indicators measuring corporate reputation.

Horizon’s commitment to patients and patient advocacy

Organized the first Rare Autoimmune Emerging Leaders’ Summit, bringing together 26 leading rare autoimmune disease patient advocacy groups to network and share knowledge.

Organized the first Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Mobile Exhibit in Atlanta, Georgia, USA to share resources and information on Endocrine Orbitopathy (EO) in Masedow’s Disease. This initiative was part of Horizon’s ongoing efforts to advance education and awareness among underserved communities.

Bringing together patients, care partners and leading patient advocacy groups at Horizon’s U.S. headquarters to discuss current challenges facing the NMO (neuromyelitis optica) community and collectively develop new ideas and opportunities to support this community.

Organization of a photo exhibition of people with NMOSD (Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorders) at the 17th World Congress on Controversies in Neurology (CONy) in Europe. Some of those affected personally attended the opening to share their stories and experiences of living with NMOSD with Congress attendees.

Disease awareness initiatives in Brazil to emphasize the importance of multidisciplinary care to manage the social and financial burdens of rare autoimmune diseases. Initiatives included artistic contributions that give patients a voice – including the art workshop “Fazendo Arte com Gustavo Rosa” for NMOSD patients and the short film “Atrás dos Meus Olhos” which tells the story of a TED patient.

Named sole National Presenting Sponsor of the Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis flagship event. The Horizon teams created within this framework volunteer and take part in more than 70 events.

Extension of the global #RAREis Horizon campaign and platforms dedicated to improving the lives of rare disease patients, including:

Horizon campaign and platforms dedicated to improving the lives of rare disease patients, including: Global Advocate Grant: Awarded 30 grants of $5,000 each to support the rare disease community by providing funding for global patient advocacy organizations dedicated to rare disease and awareness raising.

Scholarship Fund: In cooperation with the EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases will award a one-time $5,000 educational grant for adults with rare diseases in the United States. To date, 177 scholarships have been awarded.

will award a one-time $5,000 educational grant for adults with rare diseases in the United States. To date, 177 scholarships have been awarded. Adoption Fund: Providing financial support for the adoption of 54 children living with rare diseases – in partnership with Gift of Adoption.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address the essential needs of people living with rare, autoimmune and serious inflammatory diseases. At Horizon, we believe science and compassion must work together to truly transform patients’ lives. For more information on the efforts we are making to this end, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com. You are also welcome to follow us TwitterLinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

