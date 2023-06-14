Home » Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more money
Business

Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more money

by admin
Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more money

Apotheken-Protest am 14.06.2023dts

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – Many pharmacies in Germany are closed on Wednesday in protest. From the point of view of the pharmacists, the delivery bottleneck law planned by the federal government is not suitable for improving patient care, but rather causes a loss of income for pharmacists.

According to the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations, pharmacies are denied “financial recognition” for the extra work caused by delivery bottlenecks. The fixed amount, which is intended to cover the running costs, has not been adjusted for ten years now, “despite the immensely increased costs in the meantime”. And further: “The pharmacies are thus decoupled from the overall economic development. This is no longer just unfair, but now threatens the existence of the company.”

Other important care providers, such as certain medical practices and hospitals, would have received extra payments for this, according to the pharmacists’ association. According to various reports, well over half of the pharmacies want to take part in the strike, in some federal states it is said to be around 90 percent. At the same time, however, “emergency services” are to be offered. Protest rallies by pharmacists are also planned in several federal states.

HOME PAGE

See also  Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to "2023 China Tibet Development Forum" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

The added value of the automobile manufacturing industry...

Repubblica-La Stampa, rags fly between Molinari-Giannini. Here because

Workation: Up to 60 days home office abroad?...

BTP Valore, Meloni’s appeal accepted: 99% of orders...

When will deposit interest rates drop frequently and...

Politics – Özdemir and Paus answer questions in...

US inflation falls to a two-year low

Provisional end for Microsoft’s Activision takeover

From the attack on Fini to the notes...

Stock exchange: Wish, Lordstown & Co. – These...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy