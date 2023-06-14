Health – Pharmacies start day-long “strike” for more money

.

Berlin (dts news agency) – Many pharmacies in Germany are closed on Wednesday in protest. From the point of view of the pharmacists, the delivery bottleneck law planned by the federal government is not suitable for improving patient care, but rather causes a loss of income for pharmacists.

According to the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations, pharmacies are denied “financial recognition” for the extra work caused by delivery bottlenecks. The fixed amount, which is intended to cover the running costs, has not been adjusted for ten years now, “despite the immensely increased costs in the meantime”. And further: “The pharmacies are thus decoupled from the overall economic development. This is no longer just unfair, but now threatens the existence of the company.”

Other important care providers, such as certain medical practices and hospitals, would have received extra payments for this, according to the pharmacists’ association. According to various reports, well over half of the pharmacies want to take part in the strike, in some federal states it is said to be around 90 percent. At the same time, however, “emergency services” are to be offered. Protest rallies by pharmacists are also planned in several federal states.

