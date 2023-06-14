He probably just wanted to show off the secret documents. Trump appeared in front of a judge, feels innocent

Donald Trump enthusiastically showed his guests correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and boasted of secret plans to attack Iran. Now he faces tens of years in prison for this.

When the former US president left office, he did not return all classified documents to the national archive, despite repeated calls from officials. Investigators have released photos of dozens of materials related to US national security in the toilets of his Florida villa.

Prosecutors indicted him for it last week, and on Tuesday he appeared in federal court in Miami as the first indicted president in American history. He told hundreds of his fans, who came to support him, that he was innocent.

Just a few hours ago, Trump was dealing with another problem: since two elite lawyers left his team, he was looking for a lawyer at the last minute.

Two main arguments

Trump faces 37 felony charges, including possession of classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements, for which he faces decades in prison.

They can be key in the whole process