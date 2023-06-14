Home » He probably just wanted to show off the secret documents. Trump appeared in front of a judge, feels innocent
News

He probably just wanted to show off the secret documents. Trump appeared in front of a judge, feels innocent

by admin
He probably just wanted to show off the secret documents. Trump appeared in front of a judge, feels innocent

Donald Trump enthusiastically showed his guests correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and boasted of secret plans to attack Iran. Now he faces tens of years in prison for this.

When the former US president left office, he did not return all classified documents to the national archive, despite repeated calls from officials. Investigators have released photos of dozens of materials related to US national security in the toilets of his Florida villa.

Prosecutors indicted him for it last week, and on Tuesday he appeared in federal court in Miami as the first indicted president in American history. He told hundreds of his fans, who came to support him, that he was innocent.

Just a few hours ago, Trump was dealing with another problem: since two elite lawyers left his team, he was looking for a lawyer at the last minute.

Two main arguments

Trump faces 37 felony charges, including possession of classified documents, obstruction of justice and making false statements, for which he faces decades in prison.

They can be key in the whole process

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

See also  Cuorgnè Hospital, due to lack of staff Nursind asks for a meeting with the Piedmont Region and Asl / To4

You may also like

Obligation to use the beSt after activation letter...

Changsha Uninsured Center launches safety production publicity into...

Data without pathos: Fall in oil prices |...

The drama of a family continues in San...

Hartheim Castle: A place of learning and commemoration...

Brazil: So far no conviction in the case...

Eln denies that 05/25/2025 is the end of...

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to High-Level Forum...

Stock market crash?: Bubble formation: Is the (financial)...

“Electoral system and political parties”: Walter Fagoaga

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy